CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Seth Rogen Has A Funny Take After Not Getting Cast In That Awesome-Looking Leonardo DiCaprio And Jonah Hill Netflix Film

By Jamil David
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adam McKay's Don’t Look Up is one of Netflix's biggest releases of 2021, and it stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill, along with many other A-listers. Already oozing with McKay's signature humor and social commentary, the film centers on the public's reaction to a life-threatening asteroid's impending collision with earth. The first trailer released this week to a lot of praise and excitement, but one thing it didn't have is one of Hill's key collaborators, Seth Rogen. Now, the comedic actor has shared a funny take after not getting cast in the star-studded movie.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

With ‘King Richard,’ Will Smith Could Become Second Black Man to Be Oscar-Nominated for Acting and Producing

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports drama “King Richard” is shaping up to have the same advantage that propelled “The Blind Side” to a best actress Oscar for Sandra Bullock. Its centerpiece is Will Smith, who’s now at the forefront of what is going to be a cutthroat best actor race. “King Richard” is the “Rocky” of tennis movies, but also the “Rocky” for every Black child that will watch this and be inspired to greatness in the future, the kind of inspiration our community doesn’t often see. Smith is one of the most influential and successful ’90s movie stars who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biographical Film#Marvel Movies
kiss951.com

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Many More in ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer

Don’t Look Up’s trailer is finally here and we are so excited for the star-studded sci-fi dramedy featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans and even musicians Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi also star in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Jonah Hill Confirms Relationship With Surfer Girlfriend in New Photos

Jonah Hill confirmed his relationship with surfer Sarah Brady in a new Instagram post on Thursday. Brady also shared several photos with Hill on her own Instagram page, hilariously tagging her pictures as if they were taken while "living in a van down by the river." Hill, 37, had a busy week, as Netflix also released the first trailer for his latest movie, Don't Look Up.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Don’t Look Up’ First Look Images: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence & An All-Star Cast Show Up In Adam McKay’s Latest

On paper, Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix film, “Don’t Look Up,” has a pretty simple premise. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star as two scientists, Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy, respectively, who attempt to warn the world about the apocalyptic nature of an upcoming comet heading towards Earth. But considering this is a new film from McKay, whose most recent features include “Vice” and “The Big Short,” we expect there’s a lot more to “Don’t Look Up” than the premise.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Don't Look Up' That Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill and More

Adam McKay — who’s notable for directing films like Step Brothers, the Anchorman movies, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and more — is ready to unleash his newest body of work titled Don’t Look Up. The forthcoming film features a star-studded cast and includes industry icons such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Matthew Perry and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Official Teaser for 'Don't Look Up' Puts Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill Back in Dark Comedy Mode

Fresh off a batch of new images, Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for director Adam McKay's highly anticipated new film Don't Look Up. The movie is an allegory for climate change, as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rob Morgan play a trio of scientists trying to warn the world and its leaders about an impending asteroid impact that will end life as we know it, only to meet resistance and indifference at every turn.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy