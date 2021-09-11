Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Eureka County through 245 PM PDT At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Garden Pass, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Eureka County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
