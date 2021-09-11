CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Tom Cotton releases a statement on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — With today marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released a statement discussing the tragic incident:. “On this 20th anniversary of 9/11 we remember the nearly 3,000 Americans who were taken from us on that terrible day....

Essence

Congress Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Monday's ceremony on Capitol Hill followed commemorative events with President, Vice President at sites tied to attacks. Lawmakers gathered on Capitol Hill for a Congressional remembrance ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. Monday’s assembly on the steps of the U.S. Capitol drew bipartisan leaders and members of the House and Senate, including the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).
California’s U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Statement on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks Says We Grieve for All Those Who Lost a Loved One

September 11, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), released the following. statement ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. “As we mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, my thoughts are with...
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz reveals what caused the influx of migrants under Texas' Del Rio bridge

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, shared shocking new footage from the Del Rio bridge, where migrants waiting to be processed have allegedly doubled in a day Thursday on "Hannity." SEN. TED CRUZ: The answer is simple that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites, those 10,000 people there, do you know how many Border Patrol has tested? Zero, not one. They don't have the capacity to do that.
WJON

Central Minnesotans React to 9/11 Anniversary

WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday discussed many things on the program today including a reflection on the recently passed anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks on September 11th of 2001. Listeners feel life has changed since that day and the pain that was felt that day still exists. A listener suggested that President George H.W. Bush should apologize. The listener said Bush didn't do enough to prevent the attacks from happening. Another listener expressed displeasure with current President Joe Biden for pulling troops out of Afghanistan. He said it is unfortunate for all of those individuals who fought and died for our country fighting terrorism.
Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
TheDailyBeast

GOP Sen. Absurdly Demands Blinken Expose Biden’s ‘Censorer’

While questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday during a hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) suddenly felt compelled to grill Blinken on whether or not anyone in the White House has been deputized to “push the button” and cut President Joe Biden’s mic if he goes off-topic. “Senator, I really don’t know what you’re referring to,” Blinken replied, while trying to keep a straight face. Risch was talking about a non-event the day before, which was reported by right-wing media as evidence of some sort of Democratic conspiracy. “This isn’t the first time the White House intervened in blocking Biden from being heard by the general public,” Fox News howled.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Lawmakers, staff urged to avoid Capitol during Saturday protest

A demonstration this Saturday in support of people arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection has prompted security officials to warn members of Congress and their staffs to stay away from the U.S. Capitol on that day. A memo circulated Tuesday by the new House sergeant-at-arms, William Walker, also pointed out...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
Fox News

Republican senator demands National Archives stop putting warning labels on founding documents

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican senator is demanding the National Archives stop putting warning labels on the United States' founding documents. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., sent a letter to National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) archivist David Ferriero outlining his concern about the "blanket application" of a "Harmful Language Alert" on the nation's pillar documents.
