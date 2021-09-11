'I hope we never forget': San Marcos community honors lives lost on 9/11

“You remember where you were when the first plane hit the World Trade Center?” Jeff Latham asked a crowd gathered at San Marcos City Hall on Saturday. It’s a memory etched into the minds of many Americans. The images of that fateful Tuesday morning in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania are unforgettable — The horror of seeing two commercial airplanes crash into the twin towers, later another into the Pentagon, and one crashing into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers and flight crew are believed to have thwarted off hijackers attempts at attacking the U.S. Capitol.