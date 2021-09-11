CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wesley J. “Jack” Bradley, age 91 ½ of Knottsville Road, Thornton, WV passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence.He was born March 29, 1930 in Grafton, a son of the late Milton Otis and Flossie Lee Beall Bradley. Jack was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Hustead Bradley. Jack is survived by his children, Mark Bradley and his wife, Candi of Grafton; Martha Freado of Westerville, OH; Eric Bradley and his wife Selah of Thornton; Elaine Andrews of Pruntytown; Dwight Bradley and his wife Brenda of Thornton; Donna Wright and her husband, Vince of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Jared Bradley and Valerie; Chelsey Clutter and Zack; Joshua Bradley and Samantha; Ethan Bradley and Tashina; Kendra Brown; Greg Andrews and Amy; Megan Andrews; Amber Bradley; Erin Bradley; and Vinny Wright and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Liam Bradley; Audrey and Caroline Clutter; Rylee, Kole and Hayden Bradley; Cheyenne Bradley; Landon and Levi Brown; Kaige and Bryton Andrews; as well as his sister, Sally Bradley Sandy and her husband, George of Fayetteville, NC; his special nephew, Larry Bradley and wife Liz; and special friends, Kelly and Jason Higgins and their children, Jade, J.J., Jasmine and JoHanna.In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Max Beall and Agnes; Walter Bradley and Ruth; Dorothy Knotts and Russell; Robert Bradley and Wilda; Betty Bolyard and Floyd; Rev. Willis Bradley and Bonnie; and Bertha Kozad and Claude; as well as his son-in-law, Ronald Keith Andrews.Jack was a well-known and respected dairy farmer who won many awards both local and statewide. He was always eager to help a neighbor in need. He was a member of the Blueville United Methodist Church as well as Gideons International.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Tuesday, September 14th 2021 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday.Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park in Grafton.Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com.

