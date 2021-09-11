CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Hewitt, Reid win wheelchair doubles Grand Slam

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nW0LE_0btKEoG900
US Open Tennis Gordon Reid, right, and Alfie Hewett, both of Britain, celebrate winning the men's wheelchair doubles final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

5 p.m.

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have become the first team to win a calendar-year Grand Slam in men's wheelchair tennis.

The top-seeded team beat Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 6-2, 6-1.

Hewett and Reid won the other three major tournaments this year but were stopped in their attempt to win a Golden Slam when they fell to the French team of Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in a third-set tiebreaker in the Paralympics final.

Dylan Alcott of Australia and Diede de Groot of the Netherlands can still win Golden Slams in wheelchair singles. The No. 1 seeds play their final matches Sunday.

___

4:25 p.m.

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have started their U.S. Open final, in which one will become the youngest major tennis champion since 2004.

Raducanu, 18, is the first qualifier in the professional era to reach a Grand Slam final.

Fernandez turned 19 during the tournament. This is the first Grand Slam final between teenagers since the 1999 U.S. Open. Serena Williams, 17, beat Martina Hingis, 18, at that tournament for the first of her 23 major singles trophies.

The winner will be the youngest major champion since Maria Sharapova, then 17, at Wimbledon in 2004.

Before the match, female cadets from the U.S. Military Academy unfurled a giant American flag that covered almost the entire court at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a ceremony to remember victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Raducanu and Fernandez were born in 2002, a year after the attacks.

___

3:30 p.m.

Joe Salisbury won a U.S. Open doubles title for the second time in two days and Desirae Krawczyk won her third mixed doubles Grand Slam title of the year.

The No. 2-seeded team beat Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Marcelo Arevalo of Argentina 7-5, 6-2.

It was the second Grand Slam title this year for the pair, who also won the French Open.

Salisbury teamed with American Rajeev Ram to win the doubles title Friday. The British player became the first man since Bob Bryan in 2010 to win the U.S. Open doubles and mixed titles in the same year.

Krawczyk also won the Wimbledon title this year with Neal Skupski. The American became the first to win three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles in a year since Martina Hingis and Leander Paes in 2015.

___

2:45 p.m.

American Robin Montgomery has won the girls' singles title with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 6 seed Kristina Dmitruk of Belarus.

Montgomery, the No. 7 seed from Washington, became the first American to win the U.S. Open title since 2017, when Amanda Anisimova beat fellow American Coco Gauff in the final.

The girls' tournament was not played last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Montgomery, who turned 17 on Sunday, was back on the court later Saturday trying to also win the girls' doubles title with partner Ashlyn Krueger.

___

1 p.m.

English teen Emma Raducanu’s appearance in the U.S. Open women’s final will be shown live on free-to-air TV back home under a last-minute deal.

Amazon Prime agreed to share its exclusive rights to the event in Britain with Channel 4 in exchange for a payment that the video streaming service has pledged to invest in women’s tennis in the country.

U.K. government ministers had urged Amazon to make Saturday’s final free to viewers.

The 18-year-old Raducanu was born in Canada and her family moved to England when she was 2. She can become the first British woman since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the first major tennis final between two teenagers in 22 years.

Channel 4 is a commercially supported but publicly owned broadcaster.

___

12:30 p.m.

A pair of unseeded teenagers will meet at the U.S. Open in one of the unlikeliest Grand Slam final matchups in the history of women's tennis.

The championship will be won Saturday by either 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain or 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

Raducanu is ranked 150th and participating in just her second major tournament. She is the first qualifier — players who earn a spot in the field by winning three matches in preliminary rounds — in the sport's professional era to reach a Grand Slam final.

The Open era began in 1968.

Fernandez is ranked 73rd and had never been past the third round in her previous six appearances at majors. She has defeated four seeded players along the way, including defending champion Naomi Osaka.

This is the first Grand Slam final between two teenagers since the 1999 U.S. Open. Serena Williams, 17, beat Martina Hingis, 18, at that tournament for the first of her 23 major singles trophies.

Saturday's winner will be the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.

A ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is scheduled to take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium before the final at about 4 p.m.

A “9-11-01” stencil will be on the court and female cadets from the U.S. Military Academy will unfurl a large U.S. flag during a performance of the national anthem by the “In the Heights” movie co-star Daphne Rubin-Vega while accompanied by Broadway musicians.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Leylah Fernandez’s Met Gala 2021 Dress Pays Homage to Venus & Serena Williams

Leylah Fernandez’s 2021 Met Gala look paid homage to an unexpected side of American history. The Canadian tennis star, who made headlines this weekend for her run to the finals at the 2021 US Open, made a surprise appearance as well at the biggest night in fashion. Taking place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 19-year-old arrived in an elevated twist on revitalized early aughts trends. The striped black and white design comes courtesy of Carolina Herrera, delivered fresh off the runway from Wes Gordon’s spring ’22 show, which debuted during New York Fashion Week as part of...
TENNIS
The Tab

Meet Emma Raducanu, the 18-year-old tennis star from London who just won the US Open

This weekend, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the new US Open champion in a historic final that saw her win $2.5 million (£1.8m). The teenager from London is breaking records – Emma is the first British woman to become a singles Grand Slam champion in 44 years, and the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam final. At Wimbledon earlier this summer, Emma was the first British woman to make it to the Round of 16 during the tournament’s Open Era.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Reuters

Raducanu hits Met Gala red carpet in New York victory lap

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion and overnight star Emma Raducanu's New York victory lap included a stroll across the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, where the Briton took her place among sport, film and fashion's brightest stars. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Dylan Alcott
Person
Leander Paes
Person
Maria Sharapova
BBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Gordon Reid wins wheelchair tennis bronze medal match

Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8. Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website. Gordon Reid beat fellow Briton Alfie Hewett in the men's singles wheelchair tennis bronze-medal match to secure his second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Scot Reid...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Latest: Djokovic takes Grand Slam bid into US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Novak Djokovic will take his Grand Slam bid into the U.S. Open semifinals. Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, moving two victories from becoming the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Tennis Tournament#French#Diede De Groot#The U S Military Academy#American#British#English#Amazon#Channel 4
The Guardian

Anatomy of a tennis sensation: Emma Raducanu’s run to final is no fluke

Maria Sakkari, one of the best servers in the world, reached the semi-final with a supreme serving performance against Karolina Pliskova, the world No 4. Two days later, that same serve was eviscerated by Raducanu, who constantly looks to hit her return early. Her ability to put immense pressure on the server by deflecting first serves with relentless depth and attacking sub-standard second serves has been one of the defining factors of her success. It has allowed her to immediately recover after poor starts and it gives her a say in every return game.
TENNIS
95.5 FM WIFC

Tennis – Raducanu’s toughest challenge is coping with the fame game

(Reuters) – Emma Raducanu has spent her time hopping from one media interview to another since her fairytale U.S. Open triumph and how she deals with her new-found fame could be as important as her tennis skills for her long-term success. The 18-year-old Briton stunned the world with her improbable...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu to have ‘a few days’ rest’ before returning to training

Emma Raducanu has admitted to still being on “cloud nine” after her stunning US Open victory and plans a few days of rest before she is back playing tennis again.The 18-year-old defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to become Great Britain’s first female grand slam winner in 44 years.It was only Raducanu’s second appearance at a major and the new world number 23 has made headlines across the globe, appeared on various TV channels in the United States and she also attended the Met Gala on Monday.about last night…🖤🤍 #themet pic.twitter.com/fPEpUYYKWM— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Why the improbable runs of Fernandez and Raducanu feel repeatable

We just witnessed the most improbable major final of the Open era. Two teenagers, one a slight-of-frame Canadian ranked 73rd in the world and the other a 150th-ranked British qualifier playing in just the second Grand Slam main draw and fourth tour-level event of her career, played for the US Open title Saturday. The latter, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, beat the former, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, in a high-quality final that was closer than the 6-4, 6-3 scoreline would suggest.
TENNIS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
42K+
Followers
69K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy