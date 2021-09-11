Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Matola Gas Company, CNG Holdings, Delta Natural Gas Energy

There are three fossil fuels we must stop burning if we are to save our planet: coal, oil, and methane (aka “natural”) gas. Coal is declining precipitously. Scientists think we hit peak coal in 2013, and American use of coal has fallen by over 50% in the last 10 years (though, we need to quickly nail this coffin closed considering how dirty and polluting coal is). Oil is seeing the writing on the wall as major automakers commit to electric vehicles. Many think 2019 may have been the year we hit peak oil, and EVs are expected to make the internal combustion engine a “historical technology” by 2040. The faster we historicize petroleum, the better, so please buy that electric car or e-bike today.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO