Solar Energy Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Increasing demand for portable household products, including bug sprays, and insecticides will likely drive the product's market over the projected period. Moreover, growing demand for auto-care, automotive, and food & beverage, aerosol goods are anticipated to boost demand for these containers primarily due to rising disposable, income coupled with population development. Also, the growth of end-use industries such as automobiles and cosmetics, is projected to boost commodity demand over the forecast period. Concerns about the toxicity of propellants used in containers are expected to act as a significant restraint to the growth of the industry. The major metal aerosol can market players resort to new product development as a substantial market dominance strategy. Besides, these manufacturers, including Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, and Crown Holdings Inc., promote their products through a well-established production and distribution network, stretched across significant consumers such as the UK, the US, and China. The propellant and product filling companies on the market are strategically positioned close to the production location to minimize the lead time.

