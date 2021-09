Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden for his leadership 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, and shared her personal experience the day of the attacks. JEANINE PIRRO: There is no other day on the American calendar that reminds us how vulnerable even the most powerful nation on earth can be. September 11. 9/11. Memories from that beautiful, sunny day in 2001 are still haunting and palpable. America was injured and in shock.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO