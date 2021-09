DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Friday morning everyone! We are dry to start off the day, with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 70s. Dense fog has developed across much of the region since there is still a lot of moisture and humidity around, so visibilities out on the roads are reduced. Therefore, make sure to take some extra time in getting to your destination if you’re going out and about! This fog should gradually clear out once the sun rises, and we’ll stay cloudy for the rest of the morning, with an outside chance at a shower or two closer to lunchtime.

