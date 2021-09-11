Hampton’s 80th birthday present to Mike Smith is a victory over Woodside

Hampton's Khaioz Watford, left, throws the ball during Thursday afternoon's football practice July 29, 2021. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

How’s this for an 80th birthday present? Hampton High gifted 51st-year coach Mike Smith, who turns 80 today, five touchdown passes, no points allowed by the defense and his first victory over Woodside in five tries, 32-6 in a Peninsula District game Saturday at Todd Stadium.

The victory is Smith’s 498th or perhaps his 499th. The Crabbers’ season opener with Gloucester wasn’t played because the Dukes did not have enough players available for multiple reasons, and they indicated to Hampton athletic director Yvette Williams they were forfeiting.

If the game is officially recorded as a forfeit this week, Smith will become only the third high school football coach nationally ever to win 500 games should the Crabbers beat Menchville on Saturday at Todd Stadium.

This victory came at a cost as Smith pulled a hamstring when an official ran over him on the sidelines while chasing a play. Smith walked away after the game assisted by a crutch.

“I’m proud of all of the kids after missing that much time,” Smith said, referring to a COVID-19 quarantine that postponed a non-district game and limited the Crabbers to just a few practices the past two weeks. “They really wanted to play.”

Otherwise, an early hiccup aside, the Crabbers (1-0, 1-0 district) enjoyed a fine opener. They fell behind early when defensive end Markus Watts forced a Hampton fumble that defensive tackle Nasir Spriggs picked up and carried 33 yards to give the Wolverines (0-1, 0-1) a 6-0 lead with 6:46 left in the first quarter.

Sophomore Khaioz Watford, who alternated with senior Torian Howerton at quarterback, got the Hampton passing game rolling late in the first quarter with an 8-yard completion to Howerton. After completing a 25-yard pass along the sideline to Davione Williams, Watford completed passes of 11 and 10 yards to Howerton — the latter for a touchdown early in the second quarter — to tie the score at 6.

Howerton’s return under center, and the running of Marcus Triggs, proved important as Hampton drove 54 yards on 10 plays to take a 12-6 lead late in the first half. Triggs gashed the Woodside defense for runs of 17 and 15 yards to get the Crabbers near the red zone before Howerton took over.

Howerton ran for 13 yards, then escaped heavy pressure in the pocket before finding Aiden Gibson open in the left corner of the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown pass. That lead would have been enough with linebacker Triggs and lineman Derrick Hardy (two fumble recoveries) leading a Hampton defense that limited the Wolverines to 87 yards and forced four turnovers.

“The defense got after it and played really good,” Smith said.

Watford, who had only a half-day of practice this week because of a COVID quarantine, added plenty to the lead in the second half. He threw touchdown passes of 33 and 35 yards to Gibson, then capped the scoring with a 31-yard TD pass to Williams.

“(Watford) had seven touchdown passes in our scrimmage, so he was behind today, but he’s a good kid,” Smith said.