Ashton Kutcher Mocked With 'Take a Shower' Chants on 'College GameDay'

By Alyssa Fikse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshton Kutcher made his opinions on bathing well known, and people are not going to let him forget it. The star of The Ranch was Invited to be a guest commentator on ESPN GameDay to discuss college football, especially regarding Kutcher's alma mater University of Iowa's match-up with Iowa State. However, when footage of Kutcher approaching as the surprise guest for the broadcast was shown to the crowd at Jack Trice Stadium, they started chanting "Take a shower!"

The Spun

Iowa State Fans’ Ashton Kutcher Chant Is Going Viral

On Friday night, ESPN’s College GameDay announced that actor Ashton Kutcher would be their celebrity guest picker for this weekend’s show outside Jack Trice Stadium. It didn’t take very long for the Iowa State fans to troll Kutcher, as they chanted “take a shower” when he was shown on the screen this Saturday morning. Of course, this is in reference to the controversial remarks that Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, made about their bathing habits.
Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: love secret revealed

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been married since 2015. Mila herself now told in an interview why their marriage works so well. The marriage of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunisseems to be one of the few in Hollywood that endures and is not shaken by scandals. Mila now explained why the two are so happy with each other.
Kane Brown getting trolled for College GameDay appearance

Kane Brown is a famous country artist, and he also happens to be a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. So, when College GameDay started off its 2021 campaign in Charlotte ahead of Saturday’s Georgia-Clemson game, Brown showed up as the celebrity guest picker. But, he wasn’t exactly as electric...
103.9 The Breeze

Iowa State Football Fans Must Think Ashton Kutcher Stinks

You had better be careful what you drop on social media about your personal hygiene, especially if you are a high profile actor, who is married to a high profile actress. According to an article by New York Daily News entertainment writer Karu F. Daniels, former 70's Show actors Ashton Kutcher and his wife, also a 70's Show alum, Mila Kunis, "surprised fans about their bathing habits when they revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that they do not bathe their children every day." Wow, those kind of comments may leave a smell and they did for the Hollywood star.
#College Football#College Gameday#Iowa Football#Espn Gameday#University Of Iowa#Iowa State#Outside Wine#Joshnsanchez#Dax Shepard#Delta
