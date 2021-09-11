Ashton Kutcher Mocked With 'Take a Shower' Chants on 'College GameDay'
Ashton Kutcher made his opinions on bathing well known, and people are not going to let him forget it. The star of The Ranch was Invited to be a guest commentator on ESPN GameDay to discuss college football, especially regarding Kutcher's alma mater University of Iowa's match-up with Iowa State. However, when footage of Kutcher approaching as the surprise guest for the broadcast was shown to the crowd at Jack Trice Stadium, they started chanting "Take a shower!"popculture.com
