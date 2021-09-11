CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Try Tommy Bahamas’ Happy Hour in Town Square

By Jasmine Hollows
 5 days ago
By Jasmine Hollows | Las Vegas, NV | Tommy Bahamas

Looking for a spot to grab drinks with friends? Check out Tommy Bahamas Marlin Bar in Town Square. Relish in the island vibes sipping on sweet libations or grab a frothy draft beer during their Happy Hour aka “Island Time” everyday starting at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Try the Pineapple Paradiso martini, a sweet libation made with Bacardi Pineapple, St. Germain Elderflower, scratch sour and pineapple. Another refreshing cocktail to consider is the Frozen Mai Tai , which is an “icy twist” on a classic tropical sip. The best part about Island Time is that they offer a wide selection of drinks for a great deal including seven different wines, five different cocktails, four different martinis plus select draft beer and well drinks. No reservations necessary. Read the bar top Happy Hour menu to get a look at all their deals.

These tasty drinks pair well with their food, too. Nibble on Jerk Chicken Tacos ($12) made with jerk spice, mango salsa, island slaw, feta and guacamole. Or go for a guiltless goody like Buffalo Cauliflower($8) cooked with a cajun crust and a side of herb buttermilk dressing. Step aside Guy Fieri, this new Happy Hour plus delish dishes is going to be the next “Flavor town.” Get a look at their full food menu here.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTCG9_0btKBsIM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3uTR_0btKBsIM00


Happy Hour Specials

  • $5 – Select Draft Beer
  • $7 – Wine and Well Drinks
  • $8 – Cocktails – Margarita, Mai Tai, Classic Mojito, Bahia Sangria, Seasonal Frozen Cocktails
  • $10 – Martinis

Tommy Bahamas Marlin Bar is located in Town Square at 6629 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Suite 119.

