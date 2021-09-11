CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Safety Josh Proctor Carted Off With Leg Injury

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor was a game-time decision on Saturday after sustaining an injury late in the Minnesota game to open the season.

While it's good that Proctor was healthy enough to take the field for the Silver Bullets, it looks like he may not be back out there any time soon.

With 7:51 left in the third quarter, Proctor was injured after delivering a punishing hit at the 5-yard line on Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown. The senior from Owasso, Oklahoma hurt his right leg and it was clearly a tough injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U34eV_0btKBqWu00

"Josh's injury looked not good on the field," Day said. "Our prayers are certainly with him. It was a tough moment for him out there. We're obviously praying for the best, but it did not look good when we were out on the field."

Proctor's leg was immediately put in an air cast and he was helped up onto a cart. He lifted his hand to the crowd as he was being taken off the field, likely knowing that he won't be back out competing again for awhile.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes did not offer a diagnosis postgame.

