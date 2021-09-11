LeBron James got a super-weird facelift in NBA2k22
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn’t look normal in NBA 2k22, as he’s the latest NBA player to receive a bizarre virtual ‘upgrade’. In 2k21, LeBron looks like a far younger man. It’s almost like he knew someone in the design process, asking them to help him avoid going through a mid-life crisis. Come this year’s version of the most-bought NBA video game, those favors ended, and James looked far older than his usual self.fansided.com
