9/11 firefighter’s brother completes 500-mile walk from Pentagon to Ground Zero

 5 days ago
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Frank Siller completed his incredible, 500-mile walk from the Pentagon to Ground Zero on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his firefighter brother’s death on 9/11. Siller, brother of late FDNY firefigheter Stephen and founder of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, walked through six...

