The Florida Gators are onto Alabama, set to host the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide this Saturday after beginning their season with comfortable wins over Florida Atlantic and USF. Entering the biggest game of the year, Florida has awarded players well beyond its starting lineup game reps in order to field its best squad against the Crimson Tide. That has allowed quarterback Anthony Richardson to make a name for himself, the No. 2 cornerback battle to continue playing out, and players in key positions to gain experience in case they are needed moving forward.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO