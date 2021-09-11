Recap: No. 25 Wake Men’s Soccer Drop 3-0 Decision in Louisville

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) were roundly defeated by the Louisville Cardinals (3-2) on the road, in all likelihood moving out of the United Soccer Coaches Poll for the first time in the last 90 weeks that it has run. It was another performance where the Deacs were just so sloppy, and gave away too much and didn’t create enough to get back into the game. For the Cardinals, it is a jumping off point for their season, letting them get back on track after a lukewarm start. With Wake now back to square one with their team, it will be very telling how they respond in their next few matches with all the hype around the team now evaporating.