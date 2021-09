The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday announced 2,069 new cases and 46 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state past 3,500 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. The summer surge, fueled by the delta variant, propelled August’s death toll to the third-highest levels of the pandemic. And just halfway through a new month, that same surge has September on pace to become the second-deadliest month behind only December 2020 -- the first month vaccinations became available to a limited number of Oregonians.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO