Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' Shows Royal Ties Breaking
The third installment of a Lifetime movie franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, attempts to shed light onto the British Royal Family behind closed doors. Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely already familiar with the explosive Oprah interview that covered their reasons for leaving royal life behind, but Lifetime digs further into their motivations with a fictionalized version of events.www.distractify.com
