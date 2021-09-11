WATCH: Kool-Aid McKinstry earns first career interception, sets up TD

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

A fan favorite among Crimson Tide fans is true freshman cornerback Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry. In the first quarter of the home-opening matchup against Mercer, McKinstry earned his first interception in a crimson uniform.

The interception required speed and athleticism. McKinstry had to jump the route, sprint five yards and get to the ball before it could get to its intended target.

McKinstry’s pick set up Bryce Young and the Alabama offense with great field position. They then went out and punched in a touchdown to give the Crimson Tide a 14-0 lead.

