Football

WATCH: Kool-Aid McKinstry earns first career interception, sets up TD

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qClrh_0btKAiox00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

A fan favorite among Crimson Tide fans is true freshman cornerback Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry. In the first quarter of the home-opening matchup against Mercer, McKinstry earned his first interception in a crimson uniform.

The interception required speed and athleticism. McKinstry had to jump the route, sprint five yards and get to the ball before it could get to its intended target.

McKinstry’s pick set up Bryce Young and the Alabama offense with great field position. They then went out and punched in a touchdown to give the Crimson Tide a 14-0 lead.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they face off against Mercer.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

