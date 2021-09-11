Fear Season 7 Sends "Shockwaves" Through The Walking Dead Universe
Fear the CRM. The Civic Republic Military touches back down on Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, set in the fallout of the ten warheads that Teddy (John Glover) detonated across the Texas landscape to bring about his vision for "the beginning": the nuclear zombie apocalypse. As Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) try to rebuild their world in their own way, surviving in a new reality where breathing is just as deadly as the walkers they face, Morgan and Grace (Karen David) will come face-to-face with the CRM in a season that will "send shockwaves" throughout the Walking Dead Universe.comicbook.com
