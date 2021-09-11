DC's Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Eight" Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Eight" the eighth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, September 28th and from the sound of things, both Rick (Cameron Gellman) and Beth (Anjelika Washington) are going to be having a pretty difficult time of things, though with a couple of episodes before we get to "Chapter Eight", exactly why is a bit of a mystery, at least when it comes to Rick. Per the synopsis, Rick's world is "crashing down around him" which leads him to focus on protecting Solomon Grundy, who he has been secretly feeding in the woods all season thus far. Beth's difficulty appears to come at the hands of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), which is a pretty terrifying prospect.