Cadillac CT6 Recalled Over Park/Position Lamp Intensity
General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2016 and 2017 model-year Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan over the light intensity of the park/position lamps. The problem: affected vehicles fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108, which relates to the vehicle’s “Lamp, Reflective Devices and Associated Equipment.” The light output of the forward Park/Position lamps may exceed the maximum values permitted by Standard 108, causing them to be brighter than compliant lamps.gmauthority.com
