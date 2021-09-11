Cadillac CT6 Recalled Over Park/Position Lamp Intensity

Pickups seem to finally be getting the recognition they deserve. For decades they have played second fiddle to sedans and SUVs. But now more and more manufacturers are offering the most premium materials and latest technology on their pickup lines first. A great example of this comes to us from the new 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, which will be the first Chevrolet vehicle to offer GM's impressive Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.

