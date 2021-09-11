CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac CT6 Recalled Over Park/Position Lamp Intensity

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2016 and 2017 model-year Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan over the light intensity of the park/position lamps. The problem: affected vehicles fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108, which relates to the vehicle’s “Lamp, Reflective Devices and Associated Equipment.” The light output of the forward Park/Position lamps may exceed the maximum values permitted by Standard 108, causing them to be brighter than compliant lamps.

gmauthority.com

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2022 Silverado 1500 Will be the First Chevy to Feature GM's Super Cruise

Pickups seem to finally be getting the recognition they deserve. For decades they have played second fiddle to sedans and SUVs. But now more and more manufacturers are offering the most premium materials and latest technology on their pickup lines first. A great example of this comes to us from the new 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, which will be the first Chevrolet vehicle to offer GM's impressive Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here’s How To Stop A GM Vehicle From Shutting Off Engine When Parked

One of the newer GM safety features is Extended Parking, which automatically shuts off a vehicle’s engine after a certain period of time while the vehicle is parked. The goal of the feature is to reduce emissions and prevent potential carbon monoxide poisoning in an enclosed space. However, some owners might wish to disable Extended Parking, thereby preventing a GM vehicle from shutting off the engine when parked.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Report: Cadillac’s EV Ambitions Creating Dealer Shakeup

Cadillac’s instance that it be the first brand owned by General Motors to go entirely electric has resulted in a shrinking U.S. dealership network, though perhaps a healthier bottom line for GM in the long run. It may also foreshadow the trajectory of other brands committed themselves to EVs and give us a sense of what the dealer landscape might look like in a decade or two.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Chevy Traverse And Buick Enclave Recalled For Incorrect Airbag Calibration

General Motors has issued a product safety recall for certain examples of the 2021 Chevy Traverse and 2021 Buick Enclave due to a problem related to the calibration of the airbag sensing diagnostic module. The problem: affected vehicles may have received incorrect sensing diagnostic module calibration software during service by...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Recommends Dealers Order 2022 Chevy Equinox In These Trims

As GM prepares to finally start building the refreshed 2022 Chevy Equinox on October 4th, the automaker has provided dealers with the trim levels it recommends they order the updated crossover. Per documents seen by GM Authority, Chevrolet recommends that dealers follow the following trim mix when ordering the Equinox:
BUYING CARS
CNET

Toyota Tundra recalled over fire-prone headlamps

Toyota is recalling 158,489 full-size Tundra pickup trucks over headlamps that could trigger an electrical fire. The recall covers select 2018-2021 model-year trucks. According to the automaker's filing with NHTSA, an incorrectly designed electrical circuit can result in everything from inoperable headlamps to fires due to overheating. Vehicles not fitted...
CARS
General Motors
Cadillac
Cars
gmauthority.com

New 2022 Chevy Cavalier Turbo Launches In Mexico

Two and a half months after announcing the Chevy Monza as the new 2022 Chevy Cavalier Turbo in Mexico, General Motors has just launched Chevrolet‘s newest compact sedan in the Mexican market. The automaker will begin selling the new version of the Chevy Cavalier next month in the Latin country, where the nameplate maintains a high level of recognition.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro, Cadillac Blackwing Production Halted For Two Weeks In September

Production of the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac Blackwing sedans (Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing) at the GM Lansing Grand River facility in Michigan will be down for two weeks in September. The downtime is a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage. The production stoppages for the Chevy Camaro...
CARS
Fox News

The Chevrolet Silverado is likely getting these key features back in 2022

General Motors’ truck fleet is set to get more fuel efficient next year, even before the electric models arrive. Due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, GM decided to remove two fuel-saving features from some of its full-size pickups and SUVs to preserve computer chips so that it could build more complete vehicles.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Watch The Stig Drive The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing At VIR: Video

After taking the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing down country roads and several hot laps around the challenging 4.2-mile Grand Course of the Virginia International Raceway, The Stig proclaimed the new luxury performance sedan as Cadillac’s swan song. Paul Gerrard, who was known as the The Stig for the U.S. on...
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

All The General Motors Cars That Will Appear In Forza Horizon 5

We’ve already put the spotlight on the custom widebody C8 Corvette Stingray that will feature in Forza Horizon 5, the next instalment in Turn 10 Studio’s massively popular open-world racing game, but that’s far from the only cool General Motors product that will appear in the upcoming title. Turn 10...
VIDEO GAMES
gmauthority.com

Chevy Blazer, Traverse, Buick Enclave Production Restart Rescheduled To Sept 27th

The production restart for the Chevy Blazer, Chevy Traverse, and Buick Enclave has been delayed until September 27th. The latest round of production stoppages are a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage. The Chevy Blazer is produced at the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico, while the Chevy Traverse...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Issues Fix For 2021 Cadillac Escalade Over Front Camera Calibration

General Motors has issued a service bulletin to address a problem related to the front camera calibration in certain examples of the 2021 model year Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV. The problem: affected vehicles may have had an accessory front grille installed without the proper front-facing camera software calibrations being...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Like GM, Ford Using Video Games To Develop Vehicle Tech

General Motors’ crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, recently detailed the ways in which Ford is using gaming and game engines in developing new vehicles and vehicle technology. General Motors is also leveraging gaming and game engine in its vehicle development. “The way we are transforming how we design our products...
VIDEO GAMES
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Dealerships Enter New Luxury Markets In Anticipation Of EV Switch

Some Cadillac dealerships are entering new, luxury-focused markets as the automaker prepares to roll out a new line of battery-electric vehicles in the coming years. Cadillac saw about 150 of its U.S. retailers jump ship last year to avoid making mandatory upgrades designed to support the sale of its future EV models. General Motors anticipated some Cadillac dealerships would not be on board with the required upgrades, which would cost most stores upwards of $200,000, so it set up a program to offer these stores buyout offers ranging from $300,000 to nearly $1 million.
ECONOMY
wardsauto.com

Motor Bella New Showcase for OEMs, Detroit Auto Dealers

Automakers will show off their latest hardware, discuss critical issues and entertain clients and enthusiasts from around the globe when Motor Bella gets under way next week at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, MI. Organized by the Detroit Auto Dealers Assn. as an all-outdoors replacement for the COVID-cancelled North American...
DETROIT, MI
gmauthority.com

2021 Corvette Was The Second Fastest Selling Car In The U.S. In August

The 2021 Corvette Stingray was the second-fastest selling car in the United States in August behind the new Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup. According to iSeeCars, the 2021 Corvette Stingray spent an average of 8.3 days on dealership lots before being sold. The mid-engine sports car was also the fastest-selling car in the U.S. in July, taking on average just seven days to sell.
CARS

