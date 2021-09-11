CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Never forget what those first responders did’: Pike County town honors 9/11 victims and local first responders

By Jordan Mullins
wymt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 20 years after the towers fell, the Pentagon was attacked, and Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field, the city of Pikeville has proclaimed today, Sep. 11, 2021, to be “Remembrance Day” for those who died due to the events that transpired that day. Along with honoring the lives that were lost, Pikeville also presented awards to local first responders in appreciation and commendation.

