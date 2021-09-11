Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN "Honey Flux" Gets Official Images
Kanye West is not just a visionary in the music world, but the sneaker world as well. Ever since he started his Yeezy brand with Adidas, he has been making big moves that have ultimately turned him into a billionaire. Fans are always looking forward to new Yeezy models, and in 2021, Kanye has given sneakerheads plenty to cheer about. In September, numerous models are set to hit the market, including a new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN.www.hotnewhiphop.com
