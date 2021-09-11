CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates: Notre Dame 17 Toledo 16; 4th Quarter

By Tom Loy
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for another Fighting Irish football game. On Saturday, Notre Dame (1-0) will take on Toledo (1-0) inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish defeated Florida State, 41-38, to open the season and look to move to 2-0, while continuing their run toward a National Championship. Kickoff is scheduled for...

Notre Dame at Toledo: How to Watch, Stream, Channel

College football returned last weekend and Notre Dame started off with an exciting win. The Fighting Irish moved to 1-0 on the year with an overtime, 41-38, win in Tallahassee over the Florida State Seminoles. Now it's time for the Irish to kick things off at home for the first...
5 Stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s escape over Toledo

The first half was rough, aside from the first series and when Tyler Buchner came in for his series and engineered a drive capped by a Kyren Williams long touchdown run. The second half was a struggle, empty drives in the third quarter for both teams kept Toledo with a 16-14 lead. The Irish struck first in the second half as Buchner again showed his potential, finding Chris Tyree. Toledo answered right away but missed the 2-point conversion to tie the game. The game went to the wire again, Toledo taking the lead late and the Irish having to mount a comeback. Coan came back and found Michael Mayer for the game winner. It wasn’t pretty, but like last week, a win is a win. Take a look below at the best, five stars, and worst, 1 star, performances from the Irish today.
Path to victory: 3 keys to a Toledo upset of Notre Dame

For the first time, Toledo and Notre Dame will play a football game against each other Saturday. And the Rockets aren’t traveling to South Bend to be a sacrificial lamb. They’re loading up their equipment truck and buses, driving a couple of hours across northern Indiana, and parking in a medium-sized yet distinguished city with one of the season’s defining upsets on their minds.
Kevin Austin
Person
Bryce Mitchell
Notre Dame Football: Toledo Rockets Q&A with Hustle Belt

It’s absolutely wild to think about it, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team is just two days away from playing their second game of the year. Because it was played on Sunday of a long holiday weekend, it feels like all of us are still recovering from the Irish’s anxiety-filled, near-collapse, overtime win at Florida State in the season opener.
Fighting Irish Pre-Game: Toledo @ Notre Dame

• The Irish enter today’s home-opener with 24 consecutive victories in Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame has notched wins over one Mountain West team (New Mexico), one SEC team (Vanderbilt), one Big Ten team (Michigan), three from the Mid-American (one each against Miami Ohio, Ball State and Bowling Green), two from the Pac-12 (USC twice, Stanford), two from the American Athletic Conference (Navy twice, South Florida) and a dozen versus the ACC.
Notre Dame avoids shocking upset loss to Toledo

Jack Coan has played in only two games for No. 8 Notre Dame, yet he already has a place in Fighting Irish lore by leading them to a come-from-behind 32-29 victory over Toledo on Saturday despite dislocating a finger. The grad transfer from Wisconsin, after having the finger on his...
Brees to make broadcast debut during Toledo-Notre Dame game

There’s another storyline in the broadcast of Saturday’s Toledo football game at Notre Dame. Former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees will make his debut as an NBC Sports color commentator for Notre Dame football when the Irish host Toledo at 2:30 p.m. on the Peacock online streaming service.
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Notre Dame survives late against Toledo

SOUTH BEND — Earlier in the week, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly referred to this season’s Toledo team as arguably the best Mid-American Conference opponent that he’s seen during his over-a-decade long stint with the Fighting Irish. After Saturday’s game, the Rockets may deserve a bit more credit than...
Notre Dame vs. Toledo football team and individual statistics

Noie:Living on the edge is where No. 8 Notre Dame is. Instant observations:Late-game heroics can't hide O-line pains, QB puzzle as Irish escape. RUSHING: Kyren Williams 16 carries, 78 yards, 1 touchdown, long 43; Tyler Buchner 7-68, long 26; Chris Tyreee 7-12, long 10, Jack Coach 8 negative 24, long 11, Team 1 negative 2.
Brian Kelly Notebook: Notre Dame Win Over Toledo

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance after it squeaked by Toledo 32-29 on Saturday. Here is a sampling of what Kelly said after the win. On his team’s focus. “I think the biggest thing on me is that we lacked intensity coming out. This...
Tyler Buchner makes Notre Dame debut against Toledo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday’s Notre Dame Football win saw the debut of TB12...Tyler Buchner that is. Buchner made his debut in the second quarter when the Irish needed an offensive spark. The California native finished the day with 68 yards on the ground and 3-3 for 78 yards...
Grading The Notre Dame Offensive Line vs. Toledo

Despite being matched up against an undersized defense from the Mid-American Conference, the Notre Dame offensive line had an abysmal performance in the win over Toledo. The line's play was so poor that it often directly resulted in the offense stagnating against a defense that a top offense should have dominated.
