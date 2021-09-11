Live Updates: Notre Dame 17 Toledo 16; 4th Quarter

The first half was rough, aside from the first series and when Tyler Buchner came in for his series and engineered a drive capped by a Kyren Williams long touchdown run. The second half was a struggle, empty drives in the third quarter for both teams kept Toledo with a 16-14 lead. The Irish struck first in the second half as Buchner again showed his potential, finding Chris Tyree. Toledo answered right away but missed the 2-point conversion to tie the game. The game went to the wire again, Toledo taking the lead late and the Irish having to mount a comeback. Coan came back and found Michael Mayer for the game winner. It wasn’t pretty, but like last week, a win is a win. Take a look below at the best, five stars, and worst, 1 star, performances from the Irish today.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO