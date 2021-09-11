CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

‘Look to the Skies and Remember’

By Joe Manchin’s Strategic Pause
New York Sun
 7 days ago

From the remarks today of President George W. Bush at the Flight 93 National Memorial at Shanksville, Pennsylvania:. Twenty years ago, terrorists chose a random group of Americans on a routine flight to be collateral damage in a spectacular act of terror. The 33 passengers and seven crew of Flight 93 could have been any group of citizens selected by fate. In a sense, they stood in for us all. The terrorists soon discovered that a random group of Americans is an exceptional group of people. Facing an impossible circumstance, they comforted their loved ones by phone, braced each other for action, and defeated the designs of evil. These Americans were brave, strong, and united in ways that shocked the terrorists but should not surprise any of us. This is the nation we know. And whenever we need hope and inspiration, we can look to the skies and remember.

