By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,391 new coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,329,111 cases and 28,446 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,010 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 496 in ICUs. That’s up significantly from a month ago, where 754 people were hospitalized and 185 of them were in the ICU. Two months ago, just under 300 people were in the hospital. The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 stood at 8.2%. The...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO