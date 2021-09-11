Report: Only 2 of Sugar Land 95 were from Fort Bend County

Only two of the 95 Black convicts who died while serving at a notorious death camp in Sugar Land during Reconstruction were from Fort Bend County, according to a report. A leading authority on the Sugar Land 95, as the remains of the 95 bodies unearthed on the former camp site have come to be known, wonders if the low number has anything to do with the color of the Fort Bend County Sheriff who served during Reconstruction-era Texas.