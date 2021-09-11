CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bend County, TX

Report: Only 2 of Sugar Land 95 were from Fort Bend County

By SCOTT REESE WILLEY swilley@fbherald.com
Fort Bend Herald
 5 days ago

Only two of the 95 Black convicts who died while serving at a notorious death camp in Sugar Land during Reconstruction were from Fort Bend County, according to a report. A leading authority on the Sugar Land 95, as the remains of the 95 bodies unearthed on the former camp site have come to be known, wonders if the low number has anything to do with the color of the Fort Bend County Sheriff who served during Reconstruction-era Texas.

www.fbherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Richmond, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Society
Sugar Land, TX
Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Bend County, TX
Society
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Moses Burton

Comments / 0

Community Policy