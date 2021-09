The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators are on the road for the first time this season, but won't have to travel far as they take on the USF Bulls in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium this weekend. The Gators and Bulls last played in the 2010 season, where the Gators came out victorious. The Gators are 1-0 on the season after beating Florida Atlantic this past weekend. The Bulls are 0-1 on the year after losing their first game of the season to N.C. State. South Florida is on a nine game losing streak dating back to the 2020 season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO