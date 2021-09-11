Eagles-Falcons Week 1 predictions and best bets
The Nick Sirianni Era begins with Jalen Hurts as his starting quarterback this weekend in Atlanta. There seems to be minimal expectations – sort of like the 2000 Eagles, maybe? That was the first season I paid attention to from start to end, and I didn’t really take in much of the sports media at the time. So maybe there were high expectations heading into that season – and the NFC East is still a division up in the air. Anything can happen, right?phillyinfluencer.com
