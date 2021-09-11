Eagles-Falcons Week 1 predictions and best bets

The 19th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy is here! Matt Karoly, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord have a conversation about everything you need for the upcoming Eagles game. Specifically, Jalen Mayfield starting at left guard against a difficult defensive front, what Wayne Gallman has to offer, and the first official depth chart. The trio of hosts dive deep into the key matchups between Atlanta and Philadelphia — Jalen Hurts vs. Dean Pees; Kyle Pitts vs. PHI linebackers; and trench play. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts, or you can watch it on our YouTube channel below. Make sure to like and subscribe!

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO