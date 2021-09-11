CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles-Falcons Week 1 predictions and best bets

By Nick Piccone
phillyinfluencer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nick Sirianni Era begins with Jalen Hurts as his starting quarterback this weekend in Atlanta. There seems to be minimal expectations – sort of like the 2000 Eagles, maybe? That was the first season I paid attention to from start to end, and I didn’t really take in much of the sports media at the time. So maybe there were high expectations heading into that season – and the NFC East is still a division up in the air. Anything can happen, right?

phillyinfluencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
art19.com

Nick Sirianni & Jalen Hurts ahead of Week 1: Eagles at Falcons

John Clark sits down and interviews the biggest names in Philadelphia sports. John Clark catches up with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts as they prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the regular season. #Eagles. 0:00 - Nick Sirianni. 0:39 - How much...
NFL
College Football News

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Game Preview

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch. Here comes the step up in offense, at least that’s the hope under new head coach Nick Sirianni and with Jalen Hurts the unquestioned starter … for now. The receiving corps has been boosted, the backfield is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
sportstalkatl.com

Everything you need to know about the Falcons and Eagles before Week 1

The 19th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy is here! Matt Karoly, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord have a conversation about everything you need for the upcoming Eagles game. Specifically, Jalen Mayfield starting at left guard against a difficult defensive front, what Wayne Gallman has to offer, and the first official depth chart. The trio of hosts dive deep into the key matchups between Atlanta and Philadelphia — Jalen Hurts vs. Dean Pees; Kyle Pitts vs. PHI linebackers; and trench play. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts, or you can watch it on our YouTube channel below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs Eagles preview: Offensive and defensive stats comparison for Week 1

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is finally here, and we’ve got real NFL football awaiting us tonight. The Falcons open things up against the Eagles on Sunday in what, on paper, looks to be one of the easier games on the schedule. Both teams have gone through a significant amount of change over the past offseason, and will be hoping their respective coaching and personnel adjustments will pay off.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

What are the experts and public betting, Falcons or Eagles?

The Falcons and Eagles open the season in a matchup of new regimes as the Falcons hired a new head coach and general manager while the Eagles hired a new head coach. Both organizations haven’t been consistently successful since their respective Super Bowl runs, evident in the betting odds and lines.
GAMBLING
USA Today

Eagles vs. Falcons Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Eagles are three days away from their season opener on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, against the Atlanta Falcons. For the Philadelphia fans who can’t make the trip, here’s how you can watch, listen or stream the game online. Game Information. Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) vs Atlanta Falcons (0-0) When:...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles Football#American Football#Eagles Falcons Week 1#The Nfc East#Philly Influencer#Eagles 31#Falcons 27#Candisrmclean#Wr#Rb#Atl#Eagles 24#Falcons 20#Eagles 34#Falcons 31
chatsports.com

Five Eagles to watch in week one clash against the Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to kick off the 2021 season. The Eagles haven’t won a game in Atlanta since the days of Michael Vick donning the midnight green. Here are five men who will be instrumental in breaking that trend.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles – Falcons Week 1 Inactives

For the Eagles, the biggest absence will be Rodney McLeod’s . He is going to be their starting safety on defense to pair with Anthony Harris as soon as he is back healthy, and the Eagles will likely lean on Marcus Epps and/or K’Von Wallace with McLeod out for Week 1.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy