Chatsworth pair indicted for public assistance fraud

Two Chatsworth residents are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday for public assistance fraud.

A Murray County jury indicted Tiffany Nicole Rogers, 32, and William Sean Rogers, 40, earlier this year.

According to the indictment, between March 17, 2016, and March 16, 2020, the two "committed by multiple acts occurring on multiple dates, and the exact dates being unknown to the grand jury, did, by means of false statement to wit: provided false information regarding their household income on a series of applications and renewals for financial assistance through the Georgia Department of Human Services, unlawfully obtain a payment of food stamps and medical assistance in an amount exceeding $1,500, an amount larger than that to which they were entitled to receive ..."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) handled the investigation. When asked for a report on or information about the case, a GBI spokesman said the case had been turned over to the district attorney and referred questions to that office.

District Attorney Bert Poston declined to comment, saying he "cannot discuss the facts of a pending case."

Both defendants were arrested on July 30 and released the same day on $5,000 bonds.