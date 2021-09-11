CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increased Grocery Prices And Theft Hurting Kroger, Despite Increase in Customer Spending

By Lauren Dubois
 5 days ago
Grocery stores may be essential businesses, but even they are hurting because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an earnings call on Friday, Kroger, which operates the largest number of supermarkets in the United States, reported that same-store sales were down 0.6% in a three-month period, matching the heightened level of sales from last year during the pandemic. The number is in direct contrast to shoppers filling up baskets with larger items and more frequent shopping trips—something that is buffered because of other factors that are affecting the company’s profits.

Aaron Clement
4d ago

what do they think going to happen when people can't afford to feed their families the stealing is only going to get worse

Love the 80s
5d ago

I didn't buy any meat last week when I saw the prices they doubled or more its really sad

BIDENSADUMBASS
3d ago

It’s only going to get worse! Trust me everything the dumbass administration has done is intentional. From the border to Afghanistan. Don’t you find it funny that they don’t want the illegals of Afghanistan’s vaccinated or the millions coming from Mexico. All of them are getting free everything basically for the rest of there life and it’s on our pockets.

