Friday will bring a nice end to the week with highs in mid 90s and humidity higher, but still tolerable. Overnight we do have a few clouds that build in and we start in the upper 60s/low 70s. The expectation for the day will to see more sunshine in the afternoon and that’s what going to help boost our warmer temperatures. There is an upper level low sitting to our north in Oklahoma and that’s what helps to steer our winds and even though we see a northeasterly wind over the weekend, humidity at the surface will still be climbing giving us a toasty weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO