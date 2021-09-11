CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man killed woman, shot her husband because they voted for Biden: Report

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn apparently unhinged Texas man allegedly attacked a couple — killing the wife and shooting her husband — because they were Biden voters, according to a report. Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, who ranted in emails about satanic rituals and abortion, claimed he targeted Georgette and Daniel Kauffman in part because of the Biden flag in their yard and a “doll of Trump” hanging there, local television station KDBC reported.

