Branch Out: How The Pandemic Made In-Person Banking Obsolete

The COVID-19 pandemic is less than two years old and yet already “everything is different after the pandemic” has become a cliche. So it goes without saying that “everything” absolutely includes banking. COVID changed the way we earn our money and spend our money, so it stands to reason the ways we save and invest our money must change as well. Those banks and fiduciary organizations best able to adapt to these new changes will see the least upheaval as we find our new normal, and lead the way for the whole banking industry to evolve and properly serve its clients both during and after the crisis. But to do so, they must recognize how trends in banking point toward usability and convenience and away from branches and fees.

