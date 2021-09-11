CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas virus deaths rise, patients on ventilators decline

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas increased by 33 on Saturday while the number of hospitalized patients on ventilators declined by 24, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The death toll since the pandemic began has reached 7,232, the department reported, and there were 292 people on ventilators compared to 316 on Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases daily in the state has declined from 2,131.9 on Aug. 26 to 1,681.9 on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of deaths has fallen from 31.7 daily to 25.3 during the same time period.

Arkansas, with 853 new cases daily during the past two weeks, had the 14th highest rate in the nation, based on federal Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The health department reported 1.2 million, or 49.9%, Arkansans aged 12 or older, are fully vaccinated against the virus.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

