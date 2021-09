Is Spectre Coming To PS5 And PS4? – Stealth fans are desperate for any new IP dedicated to the stealth genre, since those types of games can be few and far between, but a new game called Spectre is directly inspired by Splinter Cell with a release on PC and Xbox Series X coming soon according to the developer, but will it come to PS5 and PS4 as well?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO