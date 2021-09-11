CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting his wife

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (AP) — A man accused of shooting his estranged wife multiple times before barricading himself inside a Mississippi home faces upgraded charges in the incident.

Vinet Williams Moore, 41, is accused of shooting his wife, Michelle Coleman, 43, several times after he went to her home in St. Martin early Thursday. He initially was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault but the charge was upgraded Friday to attempted murder.

Moore surrendered after a seven-hour standoff with deputies. He’s being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the suspect and his wife were arguing when Moore fired multiple shots at the woman. When deputies arrived, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect but no one was hurt.

Still armed, the man then went into the house where their two children were. The two children, ages 15 and 9, escaped through a window, authorities said.

Deputies later were able to safely remove the woman from the house and into an ambulance. Coleman was transported to Singing River Health System’s Ocean Springs hospital before being flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama. Her condition was not immediately available.

“She is up and talking now,” Ezell said Friday.

Investigators plan to speak with her about the shooting, he said.

Coleman’s relatives said she had been trying to get a divorce from Moore and had, in the past, gotten a protection order to keep him away. The Sun Herald has since confirmed the divorce is pending.

Coleman’s family said she had repeatedly reported Moore for domestic violence and most recently, he had allegedly kicked in a door at the home and beat her so badly that her ribs were broken.

