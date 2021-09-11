AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, parish leaders, state agencies, community and local service providers will have an update on recovery from Hurricane Ida on Monday at 3 p.m. In Tangipahoa Parish a boil water advisory is still in effect for areas west of I-55 from Hwy....
AMITE---District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on August 25, 2021, before Judge Fendleson and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:. Felony Offenses:. Christopher Abron, age 44, of Hammond, LA, pleaded...
Effective Friday, Sept. 10, Tangipahoa Parish Government has modified a parish wide curfew that was enacted following Hurricane Ida. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the curfew will now run from 11 p.m., until 5 a.m., until further notice. Miller said this curfew applies to residents in the unincorporated areas...
Schools across Tangipahoa will begin the process of re-opening their doors to students next week. For the first time since Hurricane Ida washed up on Louisiana’s shore, most K-12 and post-secondary classrooms will resume operations this coming week. A few south-end schools and Southeastern Louisiana University will delay their start until the following week, due to severe damage on their campuses.
HAMMOND---Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) reviewed hurricane damage in Tangipahoa Parish with Parish President Robby Miller. They discussed what Tangipahoa Parish needs to recover from Hurricane Ida. “Great tour of Tangipahoa Parish with Parish President Robby Miller and his staff. Saw the tree damage, the damage to the...
AMITE—Due to the approach of Hurricane Nicholas, President Robby Miller has filed a declaration of emergency for Tangipahoa Parish. Under the terms of the declaration which was signed Tuesday afternoon, Miller’s “state of emergency” order activates the parish’s Emergency Operations Center in Amite. Parish leaders are especially concerned about the...
