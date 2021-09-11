CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robby Miller

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParish President Robby Miller gives an update on Tangipahoa's status as of midday.Saturday.

Perrilloux reports pleadings in Tangipahoa criminal court

AMITE---District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court on August 25, 2021, before Judge Fendleson and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:. Felony Offenses:. Christopher Abron, age 44, of Hammond, LA, pleaded...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Tangi modifies curfew--now 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily

Effective Friday, Sept. 10, Tangipahoa Parish Government has modified a parish wide curfew that was enacted following Hurricane Ida. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the curfew will now run from 11 p.m., until 5 a.m., until further notice. Miller said this curfew applies to residents in the unincorporated areas...
Sherman Mack

Representative Sherman Mack urges caution in hiring contractors, and wants the electric grid built back better than before.
Schools prepare to reopen across Tangipahoa post-Hurricane Ida

Schools across Tangipahoa will begin the process of re-opening their doors to students next week. For the first time since Hurricane Ida washed up on Louisiana’s shore, most K-12 and post-secondary classrooms will resume operations this coming week. A few south-end schools and Southeastern Louisiana University will delay their start until the following week, due to severe damage on their campuses.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Cassidy reviews hurricane damage in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday

HAMMOND---Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) reviewed hurricane damage in Tangipahoa Parish with Parish President Robby Miller. They discussed what Tangipahoa Parish needs to recover from Hurricane Ida. “Great tour of Tangipahoa Parish with Parish President Robby Miller and his staff. Saw the tree damage, the damage to the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Tangipahoa activates EOC, self-serve sandbags for Hurricane Nicholas

AMITE—Due to the approach of Hurricane Nicholas, President Robby Miller has filed a declaration of emergency for Tangipahoa Parish. Under the terms of the declaration which was signed Tuesday afternoon, Miller’s “state of emergency” order activates the parish’s Emergency Operations Center in Amite. Parish leaders are especially concerned about the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
