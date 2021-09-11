Robby Miller

Schools across Tangipahoa will begin the process of re-opening their doors to students next week. For the first time since Hurricane Ida washed up on Louisiana’s shore, most K-12 and post-secondary classrooms will resume operations this coming week. A few south-end schools and Southeastern Louisiana University will delay their start until the following week, due to severe damage on their campuses.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO