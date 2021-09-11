CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Ibrahimovic returns; Griezmann back at Atlético

By The Associated Press
Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. It was looking as if Leeds and Liverpool would be without their influential Brazilian players for the Premier League game at Elland Road as a punishment for blocking them from traveling for World Cup qualifiers in the international break. However, the threat of a five-day ban from FIFA was lifted late Friday, meaning Leeds can field winger Raphinha and Liverpool can play midfielder Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson for the match. Liverpool is, however, without injured striker Roberto Firmino — another Brazilian — as the team looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the season. Liverpool has seven points from a possible nine, while Leeds is on two points and is still searching for its first win.

