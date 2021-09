FESTUS, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says a homeowner shot and killed a man who apparently was trying to commit a burglary. Sheriff’s deputies who were called to a home near Festus early Thursday found 36-year-old Wayne Roam, of House Springs, dead on the porch. Court documents say the homeowner told investigators he heard a knock on the door and got his gun because someone was trying to enter the house.

