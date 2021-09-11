Development and Sea-Level Rise in the Tarheel State

Komodo dragons are fearsome creatures. They can grow up to 10-feet long, have forked tongues and venomous saliva, and can take down animals as big as a horse. But now- the dragons are the ones under threat. The IUCN, an international conservation body, has put the Komodo Dragon on its endangered species list, citing the threat of sea-level rise and habitat destruction. The animal is only found in a small part of Indonesia. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to one of the lizard's staunchest defenders, Gerardo Garcia who works at the Chester Zoo in the UK and collaborates with the Indonesian non-governmental organization, the Komodo Survival Program.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO