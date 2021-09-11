CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Development and Sea-Level Rise in the Tarheel State

baconsrebellion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople love living on the water. They just can’t get enough of it. If they can’t afford to live on the waterfront, they will pay a premium just to live near it. Signs of the human proclivity for water views are evident all around Beaufort, N.C. (pronounced Bow-fort, not Bew-fort), a waterfront town of 4,000 to 5,000. The heart of Beaufort is a charming hamlet dating back to the 1700s. The walkable small-town core with restaurants, boutiques, marinas and quaint historical buildings is the nucleus from which development radiates in all directions.

www.baconsrebellion.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Tropical development off our coast holding at 70%

Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is watching 3 areas of possible development over the coming days. The closest is located about 200 miles east of the North Carolina coast. The system is holding at a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and is bringing some coastal showers to North Carolina. Heightened rip risk is also expected as the swells increase along the coast.
ENVIRONMENT
coastalpoint.com

Coastal resilience webinar visits issues of dredging, sea-level rise

Increasing coastal resilience to sea-level rise through natural infrastructure and dredge material was the topic Sept. 14, in a webinar presented by DNREC, in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee. The webinar speaker was C. Rhett Jackson of the University of Georgia, graduate coordinator for the Warnell School of...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Scientists flood forests to mimic rising seas

EDGEWATER, Md. — In a forest dense with maple, beech and poplar trees just a few miles from the Chesapeake Bay, researchers are simulating a flood of the future. Using a web of PVC pipes and rubber hoses, they inundate sections of woodland half the size of a football field to study how the trees might respond to climate change and its effects — namely rising seas and torrential downpours.
EARTH SCIENCE
Whittier Daily News

Why groundwater flooding is becoming a threat to coastal cities as sea levels rise

While concerns over sea-level rise have typically focused on the ocean washing over previously dry land, higher seas also raise the coastal groundwater table — and that could expose far more Californians and their property to climate-change effects than overland flooding. Miami is already experiencing such groundwater flooding. The Atlantic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
TheConversationAU

How much will our oceans warm and cause sea levels to rise this century? We’ve just improved our estimate

Knowing how much sea levels are likely to rise during this century is vital to our understanding of future climate change, but previous estimates have generated wide ranges of uncertainty. In our research, published today in Nature Climate Change, we provide an improved estimate of how much our oceans are going to warm and its contribution to sea level rise, with the help of 15 years’ worth of measurements collected by a global array of autonomous underwater sampling floats.
GLOBAL WARMING
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Moisture Levels on the Rise

Moisture levels are on the rise today and we can feel that as dew points are increasing, it is not nearly as comfortable as it has been the past several days. The sky is partly sunny across Alabama today, and we are watching the radar as a few scattered showers could form this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures are heading into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Moisture Levels Rising This Week; Eyes On Nicholas

HIGHER RAIN CHANCES AHEAD: We will forecast a partly sunny sky across Alabama today, and a few scattered showers could form this afternoon and tonight as moisture levels begin to rise across the state. The high this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s; the average high for Birmingham on September 13 is 87.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Boston Globe

Brown climate researcher warns of rising seas, flooding in R.I.

PROVIDENCE — As the Ocean State, with nearly 400 miles of coastline, Rhode Island will face not only rising sea levels but also more frequent flooding in the years ahead, a Brown University climate researcher said on the Rhode Island Report podcast. That means the small state will need to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarheel#Flood Insurance#Hurricanes#Coastal North Carolina
ecowatch.com

Nearly Half of U.S. Coastal Marshes Are Vulnerable to Sea Level Rise, Study Finds

Tidal wetlands are vitally important ecosystems that provide food, host fishery stocks, store carbon and protect coasts from storm surges. They are also extremely vulnerable to sea level rise. In fact, a study published in Earth's Future recently found that 43 to 48 percent of the tidal wetlands along the coastal U.S. were vulnerable to inundation by 2100. Further, that vulnerability is heavily influenced by where they are located.
SCIENCE
Newswise

UNH Receives $1.8 Million Grant to Study Road Resilience to Sea Level Rise

Newswise — DURHAM, N.H.— After a summer of high heat, steady sea level rise and devastating hurricanes, coastal roads have continued to take a severe beating resulting in endless wear and tear. Because these roadways have become increasingly vulnerable, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has awarded a $1.8 million grant to researchers at the University of New Hampshire to study how and why coastal hazards like excessive flooding are causing roads to crack and crumble and find ways to protect them.
DURHAM, NH
mainebiz.biz

Report: Southern Maine vulnerable to rising sea level

York, Kennebunk and Wells have $645.5 million in property at risk from rising sea levels and are “highly vulnerable” to climate related property devaluation, according to a new report. The report, “Tides, Taxes and New Tactics,” looked at the effects of coastal flood hazards and suggested ways communities could improve...
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

Sea-level rise becoming a hazard for South Florida neighborhoods miles from ocean

Sea-level rise may appear to be a problem only for coastal residents, a hazard that comes with the awesome views and easy access to the beach. But neighborhoods 20 miles inland are starting to feel the impact, as the Atlantic Ocean's higher elevation makes it harder for drainage canals to keep them dry. The problem showed up last year in Tropical Storm Eta, when floodwater remained in southwest Broward neighborhoods for days, partly because the elevated ocean blocked canals from draining the region.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Public Radio International PRI

Komodo dragons are now endangered due to habitat loss and sea-level rise

Komodo dragons are fearsome creatures. They can grow up to 10-feet long, have forked tongues and venomous saliva, and can take down animals as big as a horse. But now- the dragons are the ones under threat. The IUCN, an international conservation body, has put the Komodo Dragon on its endangered species list, citing the threat of sea-level rise and habitat destruction. The animal is only found in a small part of Indonesia. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to one of the lizard's staunchest defenders, Gerardo Garcia who works at the Chester Zoo in the UK and collaborates with the Indonesian non-governmental organization, the Komodo Survival Program.
ANIMALS
Earth 911

Climate Adaptation: Should You Move Today to Avoid Sea Level Rise?

Humans are beginning to adapt in response to climate change, and sea level rise represents the biggest potential impact for the 94.7 million Americans who live along our coasts. You may want to sell your coastal home now if you’re afraid of losing property value as the sea advances, but you might also want to look for deals along shorelines if you don’t expect to hold the property for more than 15 or 20 years.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS42.com

Tracking The Tropics: Watching a few areas for development across the Atlantic Ocean

Tracking the Tropics: An area of low pressure (Invest 95L) is located midway between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde Islands, and it is disorganized. Conditions are only going to be somewhat favorable for development in the next few days. A tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week as it moves west to WNW across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.
ENVIRONMENT
Gothamist.com

Exhibit Explores How Rising Sea Levels Threaten NYC & Beyond

When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the region, it brought devastating flooding and caused the deaths of at least 13 people in New York City, was a stark reminder about how much our infrastructure—and our elected officials—are unprepared for the climate crisis. But of course this isn't just a NYC problem, something that became very apparent to Dutch photographer Kadir van Lohuizen when he traveled across the globe over the last decade taking photos to illustrate the dramatic effects of rising sea levels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Francisco Business Times

Meet the man helping build a South San Francisco more resilient to sea level rise

With wildfires baring down on the West Coast and hurricanes hitting the other side of the country, the reality of life in the climate change era has become starker. That’s not to mention the slower, yet still devastating impact of sea level rise on cities across the Bay Area. According to research from Climate Central, San Mateo County is the most at-risk county in California from sea level rise, owing to its development and geographical pattern.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy