The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting prepared to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but here are three projected starters that should have us concerned. I would have thought that there would be fewer questions about the Steelers after all NFL teams were forced to cut their rosters down to just 53 players by the August 31st deadline. However, it seems like Mike Tomlin’s team has just as many concerns now after recently sending three players to injured reserve.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO