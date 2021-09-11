CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Judge orders Missouri restaurant temporarily closed in mask dispute

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Jackson County judge has ordered a suburban Kansas City restaurant to close because it continues to defy a mask mandate. Jackson County had sought a temporary restraining order against Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs after the owner, ignored a health department order to close because of repeated violations of the county’s order requiring masks inside businesses to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Comments / 87

Lea Ann James
5d ago

If it’s a private club and everyone entering knows it’s no masks then what is the problem?the scared sheep can stay out and let the wolves alone.

RobW
5d ago

can't even run a business anymore. if people don't like how they do things. then don't go. why put more people out of work

Todd Krygiel
5d ago

The mask mandate is useless anyways here's a test for everyone's peace of mind and understanding put your mask on spray cologne in the air if you can smell the cologne The mask is useless against the virus you need a true aerosol particulate respirator for like when you're painting a house to have any effect against the virus airborne

