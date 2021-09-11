Judge orders Missouri restaurant temporarily closed in mask dispute
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Jackson County judge has ordered a suburban Kansas City restaurant to close because it continues to defy a mask mandate. Jackson County had sought a temporary restraining order against Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs after the owner, ignored a health department order to close because of repeated violations of the county’s order requiring masks inside businesses to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.fox2now.com
