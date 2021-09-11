Judge orders Missouri restaurant temporarily closed in mask dispute

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State health officials have recorded less than 2,000 new COVID for each of the last five days. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 657,388 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,987 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 11,028 total deaths as of Thursday, Sept. 16, an increase of 7 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.68%.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO