NWSL's Spirit forced to forfeit match for protocol violation

This week we look at our second 2021 NWSL Regular Season Review. For the playoff race, after the expansion for 2021 to 6 from 4 sides in the past, the top two teams receiving a first round bye. In 2019, the last full NWSL regular season, North Carolina, Chicago, Portland and Tacoma Reign FC (now OL Reign but still in Tacoma) made the top four. So far, all four would repeat along with the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride also making the playoffs at the present time, with NJ/NY Gotham (formerly Sky Blue FC) and the Houston Dash two points behind the Spirit and still in the race. About two-thirds of the 24 game regular season has been played—with Orlando, Chicago and Kansas City playing 17 games as of August 31, with the other teams completing 16 except for the Houston Dash, who have played 15 games.

