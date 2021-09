Sheffield United suddenly exploded, John Swift continues to carry on his shoulders and two Wolves loanees made a massive impact in the latest round of the Championship... It feels like we've been here before, and we'll probably be here again. We need to talk about John Swift of Reading, and despite me wanting to keep this column nice and varied, I have to select Swift as our player of the week. Reading have had a tricky start to the season, they've only won one game, they have the worst goals against column in the whole division, but in Swift they do have a shining light.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO