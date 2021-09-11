CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall of Fame Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMick Tingelhoff, a Vikings center who was one of the best linemen of his generation and an iron man who never missed a game in his 17-year career, has died at the age of 81. Tingelhoff went undrafted out of Nebraska in 1962 but signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent and did much more than just make the roster: He earned the starting center job in his rookie training camp and didn’t relinquish it until his retirement after the 1978 season.

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
Mick Tingelhoff's Legacy Stood Tall on His Toughness

Mick Tingelhoff's toughness was legendary, but his talent backed it up. Or, was it the other way around, with an elite quickness and athleticism reinforced by his resolve?. Either way, he demonstrated both through 240 consecutive regular-season starts, which is tied with Philip Rivers for the third-most by any player all-time. That total trails only Brett Favre's 297 and Jim Marshall's 270.
Former Husker Mick Tingelhoff passes away at age 81

Mick Tingelhoff was always there. For all the stories and statistics that describe the native Nebraskan and former Husker letterwinner (1959-61), nothing defined the center more than his consistency. Tingelhoff spent his entire career as the center for the Minnesota Vikings and started 240 consecutive regular-season NFL games, the most for any offensive lineman in league history and third most all time.
Klint Kubiak, Vikings Offense Will Be Better This Week

We got a pretty sizable sample of the Vikings offense over the course of week one as Minnesota’s 76 plays ranked sixth in the league. For the most part, it did not move like the well-oiled machine of 2020. Instead, it functioned much like the old car in the garage that hasn’t been driven around in awhile. There were some annoying new squeaks, the tires needed some air, and that old chip in the windshield was still there.
