Hall of Fame Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81
Mick Tingelhoff, a Vikings center who was one of the best linemen of his generation and an iron man who never missed a game in his 17-year career, has died at the age of 81. Tingelhoff went undrafted out of Nebraska in 1962 but signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent and did much more than just make the roster: He earned the starting center job in his rookie training camp and didn’t relinquish it until his retirement after the 1978 season.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
