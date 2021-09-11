CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Tense Politics of a Texas Abortion Law

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Click2Houston.com

‘You can’t have it both ways’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vows to fight Biden administration over Texas abortion law

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) is the guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the Texas abortion law is mis-placed. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the Texas law (allowing private citizens to act as plaintiffs via lawsuits) as a scheme to nullify the U.S. Constitution. “I actually thought he was talking about Biden’s vaccination plan”, Patrick said. “Because you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say the government cannot intercede in these matters when government, to suit themselves on the vaccinations, is interceding on private matters.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs social media "censorship" bill into law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill that aims to stop social media companies from banning users or nixing posts based solely on political opinions — the latest salvo by Republicans, who claim that these tech giants are censoring conservative users. The new law requires social media companies with...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Texas' abortion law traps desperate teenagers

In Texas, teenagers who need abortions must get their parents’ consent, but for many young people, that’s not an option. Maybe they’re in foster care, or they’re unaccompanied minors in immigration detention, in which case the government has legal authority over them. Maybe their parents are abusive, or adamantly opposed to abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

Senators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the D.C. suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Attorney General Frosh Offers Support For DOJ Challenge Of Texas Abortion Law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is offering his support for the Justice Department’s challenge of the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks. Frosh joined 24 other attorneys general in signing an amicus brief, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, in support of the DOJ’s attempt to temporarily halt the law. Another provision of the Texas law allows private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who provides an abortion after six weeks or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. The brief argues the new law violates the...
MARYLAND STATE
hillcountrynews

Justice Department sues Texas to block abortion law

The Justice Department announced Thursday it will challenge a controversial abortion law that bans the procedure after about six weeks, well before most women know they are …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas' medication abortion law will further restrict abortions

TEXAS — As the state and rest of the country react to Texas’ recently enacted abortion law — regarded by most as the strictest in the nation — the Lone Star State is about to make it even tougher for women to pursue an abortion. Earlier this week, The Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Roanoke Daily Herald

Exploring the Whatnots: Texas abortion law, what it means

What appears as an “abortion ban” is not so much a ban but clarifying a clear distinction of where life begins in the womb. Also known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” Texas Senate Bill 8 was passed in the State on May 19 and went into effect on Sept. 1. The act prohibits abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. This sent many in a frenzy as news media outlets labeled the act as a way to limit women’s rights by “banning abortions.” Others say it is an overreach of government as it supposedly controls medical decisions.
TEXAS STATE
Villanovan

Texas Abortion Law Strips Women of Bodily Autonomy

On Wednesday September 1, legislators in Texas passed Senate Bill 8, banning abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, a point at which many women may not even be aware they are pregnant. Additionally, provisions of the bill lay out punishable offenses doctors, clinic staff, and even Uber drivers could potentially face for being involved with the procedure. Private citizens can report and sue those involved with abortion procedures and if they are found guilty, these defendants would have to pay a fee of $10,000. The law encourages clinics to turn away women seeking abortions and supports individuals coming forward to report patients or doctors involved. One of the most grotesque provisions of this bill is it’s refusal to make exceptions in cases of incest or rape. The American Civil Liberties Union requested a block by the Supreme Court on which they refused to act. This denial is a clear display of where the court stands on abotion rights and access in this country.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is defending a new state law banning most abortions that also offers no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The Republican said Tuesday that the law does not force victims to give birth even though it prohibits abortions before some women know they’re pregnant. The comments drew new criticism from opponents of the Texas law that is the biggest curb on abortion in the U.S. since they were legalized a half-century ago. It prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks.
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

EXPLAINER: Texas law gives limited window for abortions

DALLAS — (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott, in defending Texas' near-ban on abortions, says women and girls who are raped won't be forced to give birth because the new law "provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion.”. But that's not how pregnancy...
TEXAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri lawmakers could copy Texas abortion law

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature could soon be considering legislation similar to a new Texas law that bans most abortions, and abortion-rights advocates protested that prospect Thursday before a bill was even written. About 200 abortion-rights protesters rallied on the steps of the old St. Louis courthouse against...
MISSOURI STATE

